In our Adventures series, we are exploring Batumi, one of Georgia's largest cities and its most popular Black Sea resort.
The sky's the limit in Batumi
The sky's the limit in Batumi
"This cable car, Argo, is taking us to the top of Anuria mountain," explained our intrepid reporter Denis Loctier.
"it rises 250 metres above sea level, revealing a spectacular view over Batumi, the capital of Adjara."
The city's rich history has links all the way back to ancient Greece and the myth of Jason and the Argonauts. Today, Batumi is a booming centre of tourism, gambling and commerce. The bird's eye view from the cable car shows a city that is evolving with massive new developments and restoration.
"Argo is a fascinating way to see Batumi itself, the Black Sea, and the surrounding mountains," explained Batumi resident Lia Phutkaradze.
And, after capturing the stunning panoramic view, there's a chance to enjoy some traditional music and try Adjara's famous cuisine at the restaurant overlooking Batumi.