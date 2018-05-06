FC Porto's league title win was confirmed after Sporting Lisbon and Benfica's draw on Saturday left both Lisbon-based sides four points behind Porto with just one round of fixtures remaining.
Porto fans celebrate Primeira Liga title win
Porto fans headed to the city centre's Liberdade Square to celebrate their first league crown for five seasons - a result which ends Benfica's recent dominance where they had captured the last four Primeira Liga titles.
It's Porto's 28th Primeira Liga title and first under head coach Sergio Conceicao.
They host Feirense in their penultimate match of the season at the Estadio do Dragao on Sunday.