Britain’s royals release first official pictures of Prince Louis

The first official photographs of Britain’s newest prince have been released.

Prince Louis, who was born on April 23, is Prince William and Kate’s third child and fifth in line to the throne.

The two-week-old baby was photographed at Kensington Palace with Princess Charlotte on May 2, her third birthday.

Another photograph of Prince Louis, and taken on April 26, was also released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

“Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank members of the public for all of the kind messages they have received following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte's third birthday,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

It comes after the couple formally registered the birth of Louis earlier this week at Kensington Palace in front of an official from the Westminster Register Office.

All newborns in Britain have to be registered with details of the parents and their occupation. William and Kate duly listed their jobs as Prince and Princess of the United Kingdom.