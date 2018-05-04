The unemployment rate has fallen to just 3.9 percent - its lowest level since December 2000.
US unemployment rate at 3.9 percent, the lowest level since 2000
Job growth was less than expected in April and about a quarter of a million unemployed people gave up looking for work altogether.
Job growth is levelling as the labour market hits full employment but economists still expect the unemployment rate will drop a bit more to 3.5 percent by the end of the year.
There has been an increase in reports of employers, especially in the construction and manufacturing sectors, struggling to find qualified workers.
Wages barely rose last month, which could ease concerns that inflation pressures are rapidly building up.