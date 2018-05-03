Female football fanatics in Iran have put on fake facial hair and dressed as men in order to watch a match in Iran.
Watch: Female fans don fake beards to watch football in Iran
Footage has emerged of them chanting and blowing vuvuzelas at a recent game in the capital Tehran.
Women are forbidden from going to watch live football matches in the conservative Islamic republic.
The group of women watched their team, Persepolis FC, win 3-0 as they were crowned champions of the Iran Pro League.
It comes after Euronews revealed the story of female fan Zahra Khoshnavaz in February.
Khoshnavaz told us she cut her hair, wore a fake beard and put on baggy clothes in order not to be recognised.
She said the realisation she could have died in Tehran’s earthquake last November had sparked her into action.