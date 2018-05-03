A Chinese startup has developed a projector that can create holographic images.
Holographic projector created by Chinese start-up
Holographic projector created by Chinese start-up
The device, controlled by a mobile phone, works by using a fan-like blade lined with LEDs and was made by DSEE.LAD in Nanjing.
CEO Zhou Quan says the product’s hardware is relatively simple, making it lower cost than other technologies capable of creating 3D images. His company has received 10,000 orders since beginning mass production in June last year.