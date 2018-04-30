Barcelona fans have gathered to celebrate their team's 25th La Liga title after winning 4-2 at Deportivo La Coruna.
Barcelona fans celebrate their team's 25th La Liga title
Barcelona fans celebrate their team's 25th La Liga title
Scores of them crowded onto Las Ramblas, in the heart of the Spansh- Catalan city, to celebrate as is customary around the Canaletas fountain.
The reaction is jubilant.
"This league tastes so good, every time Barca wins a title is very good and we must celebrate it in a big way," said 31-year-old physiotherapist Marc Batalla.
"This is a title with so many records broken. And we are very happy. We deserve this," said fan Antonia Romera.
"Incredible, a fantastic double, we missed the Champions League but we can't win everything all the time," said 31-year-old administrator Santiago Castaneda.
Barcelona's next goal is to try to finish the league unbeaten, something which has never happened in the competition's current format.