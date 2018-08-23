Spanish footballer's union hits out over La Liga match in US

Spain's union for footballers Wednesday appeared to threaten strike action in objection to plans to play a league match in the USA.

"The time has come to say 'enough' ... The players are tired and willing to go to the end," said David Aganzo, the president of the players union (AFE) in a statement, suggesting players would take strike action.

La Liga, Spain's top male professional football division, announced plans to host a match in the US last Thursday.

The union complained that it was never consulted on the decision and, in a previous statement, Aganzo said the "AFE strongly objects" to the deal.

AFE members from the first division meet. Credit: Twitter/@afefutbol

"As per usual, La Liga has disregarded the opinion of players and has taken actions that only benefit them, regardless of the health or risks to the players, and even less the feelings of the clubs' fans," he added.

He accused the organisation of making a business decision that used footballers as currency and "only benefited third parties".

Aganzo also said the union believed fans would be negatively impacted.

Both the teams and the destination in the US were not revealed but El Pais newspaper said the match would take place during the upcoming 2018-19 season and would likely involve either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Aganzo said on Wednesday that AFE would ask for a meeting with La Liga bosses to try and find a solution.

"Football players do not just think about money, we think about health, our fans," concluded Aganzo.