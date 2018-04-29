Power failure closes Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport

Passengers using Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport have been told to expect major delays after a total power failure overnight led to the airport being closed.

Although the problem has been fixed, there were long hold-ups with some people abandoning their cars and heading to the airport on foot.

An airport spokesperson said: "It`s one of the busiest days at Schiphol airport. And then something like this happens. A power outage which knocks out your check-in systems. It goes downhill from there. But the safety of the passengers comes first. It is an unfortunate decision to close the airport."

The power outage, shortly before one o'clock on Sunday morning required Schiphol terminals to be evacuated. Passengers have been talking about their experiences.

One said: “We got to the car park then we got here. Until then everything went fine but then we heard the announcement that it got cancelled.”

Another was concerned about connecting flights. “We were going to Copenhagen and from there to Boston,” she said.

“But now we’ve probably missed our transfer. We don`t know if we are going to get there, but we will see.”

The power failure also affected around 18,000 homes in Bijlmer.

Some flights have been delayed and others cancelled altogether and airport officials say all incoming flights will face “reduced capacity".