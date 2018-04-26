Good morning Europe, here you will find details of the main stories Euronews is covering this morning, as we get them. Scroll down the page for real-time updates:
Live text: History in Korea, Spain protest and Merkel in US
Live text: History in Korea, Spain protest and Merkel in US
Korea meeting: Kim Jong Un becomes the first North Korean leader to set foot in South Korea since 1953 after crossing the military line that divides the two countries.
Merkel in Washington: German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to meet US president Donald Trump at the White House in Washington.
Spain sex attack: Protests were held in Spain on Thursday night after five men accused of gang-raping an 18-year-old woman were convicted of sexual abuse but acquitted of the more serious crime of rape.
Follow our updates here: