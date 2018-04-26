BREAKING NEWS

Live text: History in Korea, Spain protest and Merkel in US

Good morning Europe, here you will find details of the main stories Euronews is covering this morning, as we get them. Scroll down the page for real-time updates:

Korea meeting: Kim Jong Un becomes the first North Korean leader to set foot in South Korea since 1953 after crossing the military line that divides the two countries.

Merkel in Washington: German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to meet US president Donald Trump at the White House in Washington.

Spain sex attack: Protests were held in Spain on Thursday night after five men accused of gang-raping an 18-year-old woman were convicted of sexual abuse but acquitted of the more serious crime of rape.

Follow our updates here: