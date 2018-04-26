Move over, Macron: Trump-Kanye bromance heats up

Kanye West, making the most of his return to Twitter after almost a year away, doubled down on his praise for President Donald Trump on Wednesday, calling the president his "brother" and saying the two men share "dragon energy."

West, who famously paid a visit to Trump Tower in the aftermath of the 2016 election, has raised eyebrows among some of his fans in recent days with his tweets supporting the president, including one with a photo posted on Wednesday in which West wears a "Make America Great Again" hat.

"You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him," West tweeted Wednesday.