Teleprometheus: medical information at your fingertips

Better training can help professionals in Intensive Care Units (ICU) avoid errors in treatment – which can have serious consequences. Teleprometheus brings information technology and health care together, allowing ICU professionals in Greece (Crete) and Cyprus to follow short online courses and find information at the touch of a screen.

Heleni Nikolau, who works in Nicosia General Hospital's ICU department, explains how it helps in her daily life.

"When I first came to this department they told me about Teleprometheus. I actually had one patient who needed a specific procedure, so it took me around five or ten minutes using the platfoms to find out what I had to do."

"Some 400 healthcare professionals in two hospitals in Cyprus and Greece use this €650,000 e-learning system, which is largely financed by Europe's Cohesion Fund.

Teleprometheus provides on-demand multimedia training material for nurses, doctors, psychologists... working in the ICU, but is also an interactive tool to share cases with other professionals abroad.

Dr Marinos Michaelides, an anaethesiologist, says: "We can receive information from other centres which I’ve never had the chance to visit or discuss with doctors patients' cases, but with this kind of system, what is essential, the important thing, is to break down barriers and distances."

The interactive platform will soon be working at full strength. There are two Teleprometheus screens in the ICU and another one just outside for patients' families. Hundreds have already benefited from the service, where they can see exactly what treatment their loved ones are receiving at hospital, and even at home.

Nikolau adds: "The information is in a language which is easy for them to understand. It doesn't use confusing medical terms. It’s very easy for them to understand what is their relative's medical problem."