The Thinker, the Kiss and many other masterpieces by Auguste Rodin are on display at the British Museum in London. The pieces are on loan from the Musee Rodin in Paris. The new exhibition called 'Rodin and the art of ancient Greece' places the French artist's work alongside the Athenian marbles which inspired them. The Parthenon marbles were taken from the Acropolis in Athens and brought to London by Lord Elgin in the 19th century.

The sculptor visited the British Museum numerous times and "it was always the Parthenon sculptures that thrilled him most," said the exhibition's co-curator Ian Jenkins.