A van plowed into eight to 10 people in a busy intersection in Toronto on Monday afternoon, police said.
Van strikes pedestrians in Toronto; driver held
The driver of the van has been taken into custody, according to police. Authorities did not immediately identify the driver.
"We do not know the cause or reason for the collision but we can confirm the van has been located and the driver is in custody," a Toronto police spokeswoman told NBC News.
Police said they would not comment on the number injured or the severity of their injuries at this point. Graphic images from the scene showed at least two people on the ground near what appeared to be blood.
