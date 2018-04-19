Streaming giant Netflix reveals new European series

Digital broadcaster Netflix has announced plans to expand its programming in key European countries.

It has unveiled seven new series, including its first in the Netherlands — a coming-of-age horror set in Amsterdam.

The online provider will also introduce fresh content from France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Luna Nera will be about women suspected of witchcraft in 17th century Italy; The English Game will look at the invention of football; and Mortel will be a French series focussing on “teenagers bound by a supernatural force”.

The announcement follows reports the US streaming giant has doubled its original content budget to $1 billion (€808.5 million)

Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix, said: “With over 100 European projects launching this year, we are committed to being a voice for European entertainment, giving passionate local content creators a worldwide platform to share their vision, and offering consumers around the world unique and diverse stories they can discover and enjoy, anywhere, anytime and at the same time, no matter their place or language of origin.”

Netflix added 7.4m new customers between January to March this year, taking its total worldwide subscribers to 125m.

But not all is rosy for Netflix in Europe. Last week Sarandos told Hollywood trade publication Variety it was pulling out of next month’s Cannes Film Festival.

The festival director Thierry Fremaux said the streaming site would be banned from the competition because it had refused to allow for its original films to be distributed in cinemas.

Fremaux said Netflix could show their movies outside of the competition at Cannes, an offer which was turned down by Sarandos.