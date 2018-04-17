French president outlines EU vision in Strasbourg

Emmanuel Macron will outline his vision for the future of the European Union in Strasbourg on Tuesday morning.

The 40-year-old, who secured the French Presidency in May on a pro-EU platform amid a populist surge in the bloc, will deliver his highly anticipated speech to over 700 MEPs in the European Parliament.

Macron is expected to challenge populist sentiment and push for a more united and reinvigorated Europe.

"It's now that Europe's fate is being decided," he said in a TV interview on Sunday.

Macron may also make his case for Eurozone reforms, including a shake-up of corporate tax rules, ahead of his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday (April 19).

After his speech, the president will then head to Epinal, in eastern France, to debate the Union in an open meeting, in an effort to drive EU-wide dialogue and encourage public involvement in the future development of the bloc. The event will be the first of many town hall style “citizens' consultations” with politicians to take place across member states until September.

Macron’s address in Strasbourg comes days after the US, France and the UK conducted airstrikes on chemical weapons facilities in Syria over the weekend. The action was a retaliatory response to news that Bashir Al Assad’s regime forces killed over 40 people in a chlorine gas attack in Douma, Western Syria, on April 7. A relief organisation said at the time that more than 500 people had been treated for exposure.

Yet European Parliament President Antonio Tajani has voiced concern about escalating the conflict in Syria. On the eve of a debate on the situation, which will be held after Macron’s speech, he said: “The use of chemical weapons is unacceptable and represents a red line that cannot be crossed with impunity. However, a further military escalation should be avoided, as it would bring new suffering to the Syrian people and aggravate the humanitarian crisis.”