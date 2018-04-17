Facebook splashes millions more on lobbying — but CEO still won't face MEPs

Facebook spending on lobbying in Brussels has increased five-fold in recent years, yet CEO Mark Zuckerberg has yet to accept an invitation to face EU lawmakers’ questions following the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Data collected by VoxEurop shows the social network has been working hard to amplify its influence in Europe. Since 2013, Facebook’s lobbying expenditure has soared from around €450,000 to almost €2.4 million in 2017, and by February of this year, the European Commission had recorded 67 meetings with Facebook executives since 2014.

“Facebook has made efforts to become one of the most active lobbying groups within European institutions, following the examples of Microsoft and Google … who are among the 10 biggest spenders in this arena,” reports VoxEurop.