Zuckerberg emerges unscathed from Congress grilling over Facebook flaws

Two days of grilling by US lawmakers have seen Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg field 10 hours of questioning.

The 33-year-old billionaire emerged largely unscathed, managing to side-step inquisitors by giving simple "yes" or "no" answers. He also stuck to the mantra of 'user choice over privacy protection.

"People have a control over how their information is used in ads in the product today. So if you want to have an experience where your ads aren't targeted using all the information we have available, you can turn off third party information," said Zuckerberg to the House Energy and Commerce Committee on his second day on Capitol Hill.

Facebook plans to fight back again data abuse

The hearings were prompted by a scandal over data harvesting by a third-party organization. Zuckerberg has acknowledged Facebook will have to make changes but Congress appeared uncertain over how and if the government should step in.