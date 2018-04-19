Facebook is to move 1.5 billion users out of reach of the European Union's new data protection regulations.
Facebook to move users outside Europe ahead of new data regulations
The accounts are to be switched from Dublin, Ireland to the United States - just weeks before the EU's General Data Protection Regulation comes into force.
The GDPR gives consumers increased control over personal data collection.
The move will only affect Facebook users who live outside the European Union.
Facebook says it wants to respect the spirit of the GDPR - but that regulations on privacy wording are not compatible with US law.