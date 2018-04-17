Studying Political Science in Strasbourg, the French city that hosts the European Parliament, is like having a "laboratory" to test the theories learned in class.

Eespecially, when heads of state and government come to town to deliver a speech about that project's future and especially, when this person is French President Emmanuel Macron, one of the biggest advocates for more integration in the EU.

So, we asked 3 questions to 3 students and here is what they had to say.

How can we reform the EU so it adapts to current and future challenges?

Charles Testard: "What we can expect from a French president is to tell the pessimists, stop saying that Europe doesn't work, Europe is not perfect but can be improved, and that the French youth, who inherits European integration, should mobilize."

Is Macron, one of the youngest EU leaders in power, the best person to lead that reform path?

Arnaud de Vibraye: “I think that Macron is one voice, a good voice, but he also has doubters in France, so he is a good voice, but we need other good voices as well."

How to engage young people in the European project, especially when there will be European elections in 2019?

Edouard Bailhache: "Take the example of Brexit. Who voted most in favour of Europe? The young generation. So it is clear that the European project needs to be explained further. We already see the young generation being on board, and tomorrow this generation will pass on this passion for Europe to the generation that follows.

Whether passion for Europe will indeed grow, next year's European elections will tell.