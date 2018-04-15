Pro-EU politician Milo Djukanovic wins Montenegro's presidential elections with 53.5% of votes according to a projection pollster the Centre for Monitoring and Research CeMI.
Milo Djukanovic wins Montenegro's presidential elections: Pollster CeMI
Milo Djukanovic wins Montenegro's presidential elections: Pollster CeMI
According to CeMI — a local think thank charged with monitoring the elections, the voter turnout was of 58.6%
Djukanovic — a candidate for the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS)— was the favourite to win Sunday's elections.
Mladen Bojanic, second favourite, received 34.1% of votes.
This is the first election since the Balkan country joined the Western military alliance NATO last year.