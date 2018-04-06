In this edition of State of the Union: French President Emmanuel Macron announces sweeping electoral changes, as Italy grapples with forming a government; the World Trade Organization weighs in with a warning as the US and China lock themselves in a tit-for-tat exchange of tariffs, which could escalate to investments; and the leaders of Turkey, Iran and Russia meet in Ankara to talk Syria, but can they really work together to resolve the conflict there?
State of the Union: Trade tremors, solving Syria's war
