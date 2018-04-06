Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont walked out of a German prison on Friday after a court in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein agreed to release him on bail.
Puigdemont leaves prison in Germany after posting bail
The court on Thursday rejected an extradition request on the charge of rebellion for Puigdemont's role in Catalonia's independence campaign, but said extradition to Spain was still possible on a charge of misuse of public funds.
He was greeted by media and supporters as he left the prison after paying €75,000 bail.
The former Catalan leader was arrested last month on a Spanish-issued arrest warrant as he entered Germany.