YouTube HQ shooting: 'Not terrorism at this point' authorities tell NBC News

A woman in her mid-30s who opened fire Tuesday at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, is dead at the scene. Authorities believe she died of self-inflicted gunshots. Police chief Ed Barberini confirmed four others were wounded and taken to the hospital.

Law enforcement officials told NBC News that the shooter approached an outdoor patio and dining area around lunchtime and started shooting. Officials said they believe the motive behind the incident was a domestic related-dispute and is not terror-related at this point of the investigation.

San Francisco General Hospital confirmed three people are being treated in their facilities: two females and one male. There are no confirmed reports of fatalities at this time.

Google said its security team was working with local authorities to evacuate the remaining employees. The company is advising everyone to stay away from the scene and has set up a helpline for workers.

President Donald Trump sent his thoughts and prayers to everyone on the scene via Twitter.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as the FBI, are helping local police with the investigation.

Footage showed people leaving the building in a line, holding their arms in the air for police to inspect as they were leaving the building.

The following video shows how police cars surrounded the area.

Credit: @dirtdavisthe3rd

Witness accounts

A YouTube employee, Todd Sherman, described on Twitter how the situation unfolded from inside the building. Sherman said he first heard people running but wasn't unsure what was happening until someone told him there was a person with a gun.

Vadim Lavrusik, another YouTube employee, tweeted he heard shots and saw people running.

Twitter user @erinjeanc shared a picture of people being evacuated from the building.

Google employee Ricardo Luis Horna, 29, told NBC News that he was on campus when the shooting happened. He witnessed people running away from a nearby building and also started running away. He got into his car with his manager and drove to a nearby restaurant.

"There was chaos in the parking lot. People were running in their cars," he said.

YouTube recent ban on gun content

Last month, YouTube announced it would ban content promoting the sale of guns and gun accessories as well as videos that teach how to make guns. The NRA called out YouTube for 'censorship' on March 27.