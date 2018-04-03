Argentina has been commemorating the 36th anniversary of the Falklands war - with renewed claims of sovereignty over the islands they call Las Malvinas.
Argentina renews Falklands claims on war anniversary
Argentina renews Falklands claims on war anniversary
The war, in which 900 Argentine and British troops died, is widely seen as a mistake by the military dictatorship of the time. But most Argentinians believe the cause was just.
"We honour our soldiers memory," said Defence Minister Oscar Aguad. "We also honour those who continue to fight so the Malvinas become Argentina's. But we Argentines should definitely understand that confrontation takes us nowhere."
Britain refuses talks on sovereignty unless a majority of the 3000 Falkland Islanders support the idea. Surveys show an overwhelming majority prefer to remain under British rule.