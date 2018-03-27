BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Share your views on Euronews. Take this survey.

Participate

Falkland Islands

Families of Argentine soldiers killed in Falklands visit graves

Now Reading:

Families of Argentine soldiers killed in Falklands visit graves

Argentine family members visit soldiers graves
Text size Aa Aa

36 years after 649 Argentine soldiers lost their lives in the Falkland War, the families of some of them have been able to visit their newly marked graves.

More than 200 relatives of 90 recently identified soldiers who died in the war visited the place where they were laid to rest.

As part of a joint project led by the International Committee of the Red Cross, forensic teams exhumed, analysed and documented the remains in each of the unidentified graves in the Argentine cemetery at Darwin.

Until recently, the gravestones in the military cemetery had simply read: "Argentine soldier known only to God."

For families of the fallen soldiers it was a long awaited moment to help them cope with their losses.