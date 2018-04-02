JOHANNESBURG — South Africa's Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, an anti-apartheid stalwart and wife of Nelson Mandela when he was imprisoned on Robben Island, died on Monday, her personal assistant Zodwa Zwane told Reuters. She was 81.
Anti-apartheid stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies
Zwane gave no further details but said a statement would be released later.
During her ex-husband's 27-year incarceration for his fight against apartheid, Madikizela-Mandela campaigned for his release and for the rights of black South Africans, undergoing detention, banishment and arrest.
Nelson Mandela died in 2013 and made no mention of Madikizela-Mandela in his will.
