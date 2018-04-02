BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Share your views on Euronews. Take this survey.

Participate

world news

Anti-apartheid stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies

NBC News Logo
Now Reading:

Anti-apartheid stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies

Image: Winnie Mandela
© Copyright :
Alexander Joe
Text size Aa Aa

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa's Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, an anti-apartheid stalwart and wife of Nelson Mandela when he was imprisoned on Robben Island, died on Monday, her personal assistant Zodwa Zwane told Reuters. She was 81.

Zwane gave no further details but said a statement would be released later.

During her ex-husband's 27-year incarceration for his fight against apartheid, Madikizela-Mandela campaigned for his release and for the rights of black South Africans, undergoing detention, banishment and arrest.

Nelson Mandela died in 2013 and made no mention of Madikizela-Mandela in his will.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Agencies • NBC News World News