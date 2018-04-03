South Africans and supporters of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela gathered outside her Soweto home long into the night to pay tribute to the former first lady and anti-apartheid campaigner who died on Monday.
State funeral for Winnie Mandela
South African President Cyril Ramaposa announced she would be honoured with an official memorial service and state funeral.
"Winnie Mandela had a great impact on the African continent. She is fondly remembered as a very gallant and brave person," said President Ramaphosa.
Madikizela-Mandela and her former husband Nelson Mandela became icons in the fight against apartheid. But her own reputation later became tarnished with allegations of violence. However she remains a revered figure with fellow anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu describing her courageous defiance, "an inspiration".