BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Share your views on Euronews. Take this survey.

Participate

South Africa

State funeral for Winnie Mandela

Now Reading:

State funeral for Winnie Mandela

State funeral for Winnie Mandela
Text size Aa Aa

South Africans and supporters of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela gathered outside her Soweto home long into the night to pay tribute to the former first lady and anti-apartheid campaigner who died on Monday.

South African President Cyril Ramaposa announced she would be honoured with an official memorial service and state funeral.

"Winnie Mandela had a great impact on the African continent. She is fondly remembered as a very gallant and brave person," said President Ramaphosa.

Madikizela-Mandela and her former husband Nelson Mandela became icons in the fight against apartheid. But her own reputation later became tarnished with allegations of violence. However she remains a revered figure with fellow anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu describing her courageous defiance, "an inspiration".