Moroccan terror suspect detained in Italy

Italian police have detained a 19-year-old Moroccan man on suspicion of ‘intense jihad propaganda’. Ilyass Hadouz was detained following a dawn raid in the northern region of Piedmont.
Hadouz is said to have radicalised himself at home via videos and extremist Islamist online chats
The raid in the town of Fossano was linked to a Rome probe into the Italian resident’s alleged criminal activities and suspicions he is part of a terrorist organisation.
It’s the latest in a string of operations targeting suspected terrorists in recent days. Five people were arrested in Rome and Latina on Thursday accused of links to Anis Amri a Tunisian who carried out a deadly truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market in 2016.
Italy’s Interior Minister has called for reinforced security nationwide over the Easter weekend.