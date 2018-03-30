Balkans most susceptible to 'fake news', study finds

A new media literacy study for Europe has found Balkan countries to be the least resilient to the spread of ‘fake news’.

The study published by the Open Society Institute of Sofia, chaired by investor George Soros, has ranked 35 countries’ resilience to disinformation by assessing their quality of education, media freedom and public trust.

Balkan countries were found to be most vulnerable to the spread of fake news, described as “rumors, hoaxes, outright lies, and disinformation from foreign governments or hostile entities” by the study.

Meanwhile, Scandinavian countries, along with the Netherlands, Sweden and Estonia, were said to be best equipped to resist “post-truth” information “in which objective facts are less influential in shaping public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief”.

Fake news fighters: The best and worst

Macedonia and Turkey rank lowest for media literacy due to poor education, low public trust and low media freedom.

Out of the 35 countries listed, Macedonians scored the lowest in terms of reading literacy (352), far below a “very good” count of 500, and the lowest in public trust (3.7 out of 10).

The former Yugoslavian state also ranks second-lowest for media freedom, based on surveys from watchdogs Freedom House and Reporters without Borders. The arrest and imprisonment of journalists, biased regulatory bodies and the creation of pro-government state TV are the reasons behind its poor performance.

Yet Turkey has earned the lowest score (0) for media freedom in Europe, due to Ankara’s crackdown on media outlets following a failed military coup in 2016, the imprisonment of hundreds of journalists, and regulatory restrictions on the Internet and media ads, according to the latest Freedom of the Press index.

At the top of the media literacy leaderboard, however, is Finland with a total score of 76 out of 100. The nation’s “strong public education system” and “widespread critical thinking skills” are considered key to its resistance against fake news. Denmark is the second strongest European performer, followed by the Netherlands, Sweden and Estonia, all of which achieved high scores in education, public trust and media freedom.

Education is key

Pointing to the results of a European survey on fake news, education is the "key ingredient" to diminishing the impact of disinformation, according to the study.

"Respondents with a higher level of education tend to trust more various sources (radio, television, online, etc.)," the report says. "Also, respondents with a higher level of education say they come across fake news more often and they feel more confident identifying it," it added.