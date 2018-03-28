BREAKING NEWS

Delacroix retrospective at Louvre

Eugene Delacroix, one of the greatest French painters, is being honoured witih a retrospective exhibition at the Louvre museum in Paris.

The exhibition will bring together more than 180 of his works, ranging from his most famous paintings, drawings and prints to the last little-known compositions

It shows the tension that characterised the art of this master painter who strove for individuality while admiring the Flemish and Venetian masters of the 16th and 17th centuries.

