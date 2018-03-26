Death toll from Siberia shopping mall blaze rises to 64

64 are now confirmed to have died in a huge fire at a shopping and cinema complex in Siberia. Russian officials believe more than 40 children are among the victims.

More than 600 emergency personnel have been deployed to the Winter Cherry complex in Kemerovo, about 3,600 km east of Moscow.

The fire started in one of the cinemas on the fourth and fifth floors and rapidly spread throughout the building.

Fire teams took more than six hours to bring the fire under control after flames affected an area of 1,500 square metres.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known but an investigation has been launched and the first stage of the search and rescue operation is expected to be complete later on Monday.