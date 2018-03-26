French politician arrested for tweet celebrating policeman's death in supermarket seige

A former French left-wing parliamentary candidate was arrested Sunday over a tweet concerning a policeman who was killed during a siege in Trèbes, France on Friday.

Stéphane Poussier's tweet appeared to celebrate the death of Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame, 44, who volunteered to trade places with a hostage after a jihadist gunman stormed a supermarket, killing two people and trapping several others inside.

Screenshot Twitter/@stephanepoussier

"Whenever a policeman is shot... I think of my friend Remi Fraisse," Poussier said on Twitter, making reference to the death of an environmental activist at the hands of a stun grenade fired by police in 2014.