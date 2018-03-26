Fans meet their heroes at ComicCon Asia

ComicCon is Manila's newest event that aims to bring a wide range of pop-culture communities together.

Hordes of cosplayers and costumed attendees dress up as their favorite fictional characters to greet friends and visitors who are able to weave through a maze of booths carrying various comic books, games, toys, and artwork.

Like many of the visitors who've come here they are desperate to see their hero Stan Lee, the iconic former editor-in-chief of Marvel who helped to create the biggest of Marvel's hits, including Spider-Man, Hulk, Doctor Strange and the X-Men. However, the organisers said he had to cancel because of ill health.