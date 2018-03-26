Croatian footballer dies during match after ball hits chest

Croatian football player Bruno Boban, 25, died after a ball hit his chest at close range during a match on Saturday.

Local media reports say the Marsonia player collapsed on the field during a Croatian Third Football League game against Slavonija Pozega.

Boban seemed fine at first but then collapsed and appeared to lose consciousness.

The team’s medics rushed to the field and tried to revive him unsuccessfully for 40 minutes before pronouncing him dead, according to the Croatian Football Association. The cause of death was no immediately known.

Boban’s team paid a tribute to their player with a Facebook post saying all staff members sent their condolences to the Boban family, saying they "express deep condolences" for the "tragic loss."

Croatian-native Mario Mandzukic, who plays with Italy's Juventus, also paid tribute to Boban on his Instagram account.

Other Croatian football teams, such as NK Rudes, paid their respects to Bruno with posts on social media.

Boban, originally from the eastern city of Pozega, played for Pozega Slavonia before joining Marsonia. His brother Gabriel Boban plays for first division team NK Osijek.

In early March, Fiorentina captain Davide Astori died of a sudden illness at age 31.