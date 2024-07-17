EventsEventsPodcasts
Anne Hidalgo, River Seine.
Updated:

Video. WATCH: Paris mayor swims in Seine before Olympics

After months of anticipation, Hidalgo fulfilled a promise she made months ago to show the river is clean enough to host open-swimming competitions during the 2024 Olympics — and the opening ceremony on the river is now nine days away.

