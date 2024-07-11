EventsEventsPodcasts
Participants of the Srebrenica Peace March arrived at the Srebrenica Memorial Center
No Comment
Updated:

Video. Srebrenica Peace March reaches Potocari memorial centre

Thousands, including survivors and family members of victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, joined the march, reliving the emotional journey. The silence in Potocari was broken by sobs of mothers and participants. This year's march, with around 6,000 people, including 250 children, faced intense heat and difficult terrain. Unfortunately, one participant passed away, according to the organisers.

