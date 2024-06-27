EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
Russian Emergency Ministry employees work at a place of a passenger train derailment on the Inta - Ugolny stretch to the northern republic of Komi, Russia.
No Comment
Updated:

Video. Heavy rain causes deadly train derailment in northern Russia

The incident occurred Wednesday night in the Komi republic, with nine of the 14 carriages coming off the tracks. Up to 50 people were injured, as reported by Interfax. The train, carrying 232 passengers, was en route from Vorkuta to Novorossiysk. Heavy rainfall washing out parts of the track is suspected to be the cause.

The incident occurred Wednesday night in the Komi republic, with nine of the 14 carriages coming off the tracks. Up to 50 people were injured, as reported by Interfax. The train, carrying 232 passengers, was en route from Vorkuta to Novorossiysk. Heavy rainfall washing out parts of the track is suspected to be the cause.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More from No Comment

Latest video

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT