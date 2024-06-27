Video. Heavy rain causes deadly train derailment in northern Russia

The incident occurred Wednesday night in the Komi republic, with nine of the 14 carriages coming off the tracks. Up to 50 people were injured, as reported by Interfax. The train, carrying 232 passengers, was en route from Vorkuta to Novorossiysk. Heavy rainfall washing out parts of the track is suspected to be the cause.

