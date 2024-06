Women from the northern village of Turucu in Ecuador play Anaco-skirted handball.

Invented by women in the Indigenous Quichua community, where only men played a sport, the new women-only game lasts for two 25-minute halves.

The pitch is almost half the size of a traditional football pitch. You can't push opponents or grab their arms, and you can't kick the ball, which is always carried with both hands.