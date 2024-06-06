Video. WATCH: King Charles III leads D-Day commemorations in Normandy

Marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Charles emphasized the bravery and sacrifice of the armed forces, saying, "Very many of them never came home. It is with the most profound sense of gratitude that we remember them." World leaders, including French President Macron and Prime Minister Sunak, laid wreaths in tribute.

The Allied invasion on June 6, 1944, was pivotal in defeating the Nazis and ending WWII.