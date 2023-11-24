Remnants of volcanic eruptions in Grindavik, an Icelandic fishing town, as seen from AP drone footage.
no comment

WATCH: Steaming cracks in Iceland fishing village after weeks of small volcanic earthquakes

Footage from Grindavík, a small fishing town southwest of Reykjavik, shows the smoking remains of hundreds of small earthquakes that hit the region every day for the last two weeks. 

Footage from Grindavík, a small fishing town southwest of Reykjavik, shows the smoking remains of hundreds of small earthquakes that hit the region every day for the last two weeks. 

For more watch the video in the media player above.

More from no comment

Latest video