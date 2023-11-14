WATCH: Israeli military releases footage said to show combat activity in Gaza Strip

Israeli military releases footage said to show combat activity in Gaza Strip
The IDF reported that the joint force "secured the Hamas legislature and government building, the Hamas police headquarters and an engineering faculty used for weapons production and development."

While these captured buildings hold high symbolic value, their strategic significance remains unclear.

Hamas fighters are believed to be positioned in underground bunkers.

Additionally the report said that "the Golani Brigade combined combat forces successfully secured the Governor’s Residence, identified as a facility used by the Hamas terror organisation."

