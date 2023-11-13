WATCH: Fishing boats burn after strike hits central Gaza beach

Palestinian fishermen despaired on Sunday as they inspected the charred remains of their boats following a strike on the Nuseirat Beach in the central Gaza Strip, amid ongoing battles between Israel and Hamas militants.

“Everything was burned, including the fishing nets. Here, you can see four burnt boats, and over there, the nets and kiosks were also burned.

"There's nothing left. We have nothing left to cry over, absolutely nothing. How are we supposed to feed our children from now on?” asked local fisherman Tarek al-Quraan.

Health officials have not updated the death toll, citing the difficulty of collecting information.