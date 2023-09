The first stone-skimming competition took place on Sunday, 24 September at Neufchâteau in Belgium.

"Throwing a pebble into the water is always a feeling of freedom, Belgian Stone Skimming Championship founder Berenger Servais said.

"It's a great outdoor activity that we can do everywhere, it brings sport and nature closer together."

This year's champion Vincent Roland said: "I'm well aware that I have to defend the title now,"