No Comment videos of the week

The three dogs have been chosen for their barking skills that fit with the music of “Hunting Symphony” a little known piece by Leopold Mozart, the father of Wolfgang Amadeus, very rarely performed with dogs on stage, orchestras using recorded sounds.

Shiite Muslim pilgrims take part in a mourning ceremony at the Shrine of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Mohammed's grandson, in Iraq's central holy city of Karbala, ahead of the Arbaeen religious festival commemorating the seventh century killing of the Imam.

A Russian attack hit a market in the town of Konstiantynivka, in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday killing at least 17 with casualties expected to rise.

Agricultural land and houses submerged by rains in the town of Farkadona in Greece.

Two women hit Michael O'Leary, boss of the airline Ryanair, with cream pies in front of the European Commission in Brussels.

Catholics from all over Paraguay came to Guarambare on Thursday to throw cash to children in gratitude for favors received from the Virgin Mary.