Watch: Fans gather to remember Sinéad O'Connor in Ireland

Fans gathered in singer Sinéad O'Connor's former hometown in Ireland, to say goodbye ahead of her funeral.

O'Connor's family invited the public to line the waterfront in Bray on Tuesday as her funeral procession passes by.

“Sinead loved living in Bray and the people in it,” a statement issued by her family said. “With this procession, her family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love for her from the people of Wicklow (county) and beyond, since she left last week to go to another place.”