WATCH: Missile attack on Lviv kills five and injures many others

A missile attack on an apartment block in western Ukraine's Lviv killed five people on Thursday, in what its mayor said was the biggest attack on civilian infrastructure in the city since Russia's invasion of the country began.

Russia regularly strikes Ukraine with missiles, artillery and drones but the Lviv region, hundreds of kilometres from the frontlines and near the Polish border, has largely been spared the aerial onslaughts.

However, on 20 June, Lviv was hit by a major Russian drone assault on Kyiv and other cities.

Ukraine has recently bolstered its air defence systems with Western-supplied weapons and the number of Russian missiles and drones breaking through has diminished.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed the slow delivery of weapons to Ukraine for delays in Kyiv's planned counteroffensive.