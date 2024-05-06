Video. At least 100 people reported missing after major flooding in Brazil

Massive floods in Brazil’s southern Rio Grande do Sul state killed at least 60 people and another 101 were reported missing, according to Sunday's toll from local authorities.

The state governor said he believed the death toll would only grow as emergency workers were finally able to reach places that were previously inaccessible.

In the town of Feliz, 80 kilometres from the state capital, Porto Alegre, a significantly swollen river swept away a bridge that connected it with the neighbouring city of Linha Nova.

The floods left a wake of devastation, including landslides, washed-out roads and collapsed bridges across the state.