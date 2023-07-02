WATCH: Tens of thousands of furries flock to giant anthropomorphic convention

More than 10,000 furries take over the streets of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania as part of Anthrocon 2023, one of the world's largest anthropomorphic conventions.

Held this year between June 29 and July 2, the gathering celebrates the furry subculture, a community of people who dress up or roleplay as animal characters.

"What's so special about this place is that it is a bunch of people that are like-minded like myself. So that way, I can be around people that are like me," said 34 year old Andrew Blizzard, who drove from Connecticut to attend the event.

Jason "Mizuhiro Neko", 40 year old IT worker from New Hampshire explained how he chose his costume.

"I've always been a cat and I just translated that to paper. I also always knew I had wings, so I've always been a cat wings, but I'm also a shapeshifter," he said.

Mark Redshaw, "Harpo Barx", 47 year old truck driver from New York State said "We're following just the whole idea of anthropomorphic animals that have human tendencies, like Bugs Bunny and Mickey Mouse. If you like Bugs Bunny, Mickey Mouse, and you follow those cartoons and go 'Well I wonder what it would be like to create my own character,' you might be a furry and not even know it! (laughs)"

