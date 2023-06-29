Watch: women in Venezuela are working on fishing boats to feed their families

Venezuela's socioeconomic and political crisis has seen women move into some jobs that were once the exclusive preserve of men, including fishing.

Once relegated to cooking or cleaning at hostels, bed-and-breakfasts, and diners, they have earned and demand the respect of men with whom they now work to catch thousands of pounds of fish daily.

In Choroni and Chuao communities, dozens hop daily on boats along the coast to go fishing to feed themselves and their families.

The back-breaking work pays just $8 a day.